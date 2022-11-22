Illinois reports 2,103 new COVID cases, 9 new deaths

Chicago area residents urged to get COVID booster, flu shot ahead of holidays

Chicago health officials urged residents to get the flu shot and COVID booster now -- and to get children the shots, too.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois reported 2,103 new COVID cases and 9 new deaths Tuesday.

The Illinois Dept. of Public Health says "daily deaths reported on weekends and at the beginning of the week may be low" and "those deaths will be captured in subsequent days."

SEE ALSO | Is the US facing a potential 'tripledemic' of flu, RSV and COVID-19?

COVID-19 transmission had risen to a "medium" risk level across the Chicago area earlier this month, but was reduced to the "low" transmission category on Friday, as determined by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

There have been at least 3,858,155 total COVID cases in the state since the start of the pandemic and at least 35,414 related deaths.

VACCINE LOCATOR: Find a COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot near me

As of Monday night, 1,112 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 112 patients were in the ICU, and 41 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The daily case rate per 100,000 population is at 16.1.

Chicago's top doctor pleads with residents to get flu shot, COVID booster

With the flu surging in Chicago and in the suburbs, the city's top doctor is pushing everyone 6 months and older to get their COVID and flu vaccines ahead of the holidays.

Chicago Dept. of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady received her fall 2022 COVID-19 booster just before Thanksgiving.

She said she's aware there's COVID vaccine fatigue, but said COVID and the flu aren't going anywhere - and you should protect yourself from both regularly.

WATCH: Here's what to know about COVID and the flu this season

In DuPage County, health leaders say there's been a dramatic increase in pediatric hospitalizations for respiratory illnesses.

The DuPage County Health System says at times, there are no hospital beds available anywhere in the county.

2SH

Advocate Aurora Health is also limiting hospital visitors because there's so much flu going around.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.