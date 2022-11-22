Illinois COVID: Another round of relief being offered to Chicago families

Another round of Illinois COVID relief is being offered to Chicago families, who may have missed out on a stimulus check.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Another round of relief is being offered for Chicago families affected by COVID.

The city of Chicago is launching its "2022 Chicago Resiliency 2.0."

The direct cash assistance program is designed to give help to Chicagoans who may have been left out of COVID stimulus.

In particular, this program is available for caregivers of adults or households with adult children or other family members.

If you claimed adult dependents in your 2019 taxes, you can apply at www.chicash.org.

The application period ends at 11:59 p.m. Dec. 9.