Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 4,224 cases, 51 deaths

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CTU continues call for more COVID-19 safety protocols

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Department of Public Health officials reported 4,224 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 51 related deaths Thursday.

There have been 1,532,344 total COVID cases, including 24,030 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

Illinois COVID vaccine map shows how many residents vaccinated by county


The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Aug. 26-Sept. 1 is at 5.5%.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 102.791 specimens for a total of 29,068,354 since the pandemic began.

26 IL schools report COVID-19 outbreaks; 546 have 'potential exposures'

As of Wednesday night, 2,254 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 527 patients were in the ICU and 289 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.



A total of 13,978,485 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Wednesday. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 40,046. On Wednesday, 27,729 vaccines were administered.

26 Illinois schools report COVID outbreaks
IL reports 5,178 COVID cases, 26 deaths
IL reports 4,871 COVID cases, 26 deaths
Chicago cites 20 businesses for mask mandate violations
