Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 4,224 cases, 51 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Department of Public Health officials reported 4,224 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 51 related deaths Thursday.There have been 1,532,344 total COVID cases, including 24,030 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Aug. 26-Sept. 1 is at 5.5%.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 102.791 specimens for a total of 29,068,354 since the pandemic began.As of Wednesday night, 2,254 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 527 patients were in the ICU and 289 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.A total of 13,978,485 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Wednesday. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 40,046. On Wednesday, 27,729 vaccines were administered.