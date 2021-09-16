Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 4,349 cases, 41 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Department of Public Health officials reported 4,349 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 41 related deaths Thursday.There have been 1,586,741 total COVID cases, including 24,492 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Sept. 9-15 is at 4.6%.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 115,099 specimens for a total of 30,308,310 since the pandemic began.As of Wednesday night, 2,163 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 519 patients were in the ICU and 275 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.A total of 14,262,916 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Wednesday. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 20,648. On Wednesday, 21,568 vaccines were administered.