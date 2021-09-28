Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 2,375 cases, 33 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Department of Public Health officials reported 2,375 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 33 related deaths Tuesday.There have been 1,621,175 total COVID cases, including 24,892 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.Statewide test positivity is down to 3.1 percent, the lowest figure reported since July 21, 2021.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 73,596 specimens for a total of 31,583,840 since the pandemic began.As of Monday night, 1,881 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 455 patients were in the ICU and 253 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.A total of 14,502,329 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Monday. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 22,217. On Monday, 23,898 vaccines were administered.As of Sunday, over 7 million people in Illinois are fully vaccinated. That's just over 55 percent of the state's population.The CDC director has added frontline workers to the list of those eligible for booster shots, which also includes people 65 and older, nursing home residents and those 50 and above with chronic health care problems should get boosters 6 months after their first dose. The CDC said younger people with underlying health issues can decide for themselves.With the CDC's recommendation, millions of Americans will now eligible for the booster shot, but the head of Pfizer said he believes there is enough supply to handle those people and those still awaiting their initial vaccination.