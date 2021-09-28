coronavirus illinois

Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 2,375 cases, 33 deaths

Statewide test positivity down to 3.1 percent, the lowest since July
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 2,375 cases, 33 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Department of Public Health officials reported 2,375 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 33 related deaths Tuesday.

There have been 1,621,175 total COVID cases, including 24,892 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

Statewide test positivity is down to 3.1 percent, the lowest figure reported since July 21, 2021.

Illinois COVID vaccine map shows how many residents vaccinated by county



Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 73,596 specimens for a total of 31,583,840 since the pandemic began.

2nd dose of J&J COVID-19 vaccine after 2 months results in 94% protection, company says
As of Monday night, 1,881 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 455 patients were in the ICU and 253 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.


A total of 14,502,329 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Monday. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 22,217. On Monday, 23,898 vaccines were administered.

SEE ALSO | Biden urges booster shots after CDC recommends 3rd dose for vulnerable Americans

As of Sunday, over 7 million people in Illinois are fully vaccinated. That's just over 55 percent of the state's population.

The CDC director has added frontline workers to the list of those eligible for booster shots, which also includes people 65 and older, nursing home residents and those 50 and above with chronic health care problems should get boosters 6 months after their first dose. The CDC said younger people with underlying health issues can decide for themselves.
With the CDC's recommendation, millions of Americans will now eligible for the booster shot, but the head of Pfizer said he believes there is enough supply to handle those people and those still awaiting their initial vaccination.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessillinoislake countycook countydupage countymchenry countydekalb countykane countykendall countygrundy countylasalle countykankakee countywill countyvaccinescoronaviruscoronavirus illinoiscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemicreopening illinoiscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
IL reports 2,029 COVID cases, 5 deaths
IL reports 3,304 COVID cases, 40 deaths
IL reports 3,505 COVID cases, 44 deaths
IL reports 3,561 COVID cases, 39 deaths
TOP STORIES
Former pres., first lady attend Obama library groundbreaking
Gabby Petito's family speaks as FBI manhunt continues
Chicago cites 5 businesses for violating mask mandate
Amtrak train from Chicago that derailed was going under speed limit
Auburn Gresham crash kills pedestrian, injures man and baby: officials
Thieves flee with $10K in merchandise from Ulta Beauty in Norridge
Food delivery driver killed in Near West Side shooting: CPD
Show More
Employees sue United Airlines over COVID vaccine mandate
'Dancing with the Stars' first elimination
Introducing the Equity Report from ABC Owned Television Stations
In R. Kelly verdict, Black women see long-overdue justice
Gunman who killed 5 in Capital Gazette shooting given life sentence
More TOP STORIES News