Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 3,058 cases, 24 deaths

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Department of Public Health officials reported 3,058 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 24 related deaths Tuesday.

There have been 1,641,061 total COVID cases, including 25,099 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

The seven-day statewide test positivity rate from Sept. 28-Oct. 4 is down to 2.6 percent, the lowest figure reported since July 16.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 107,605 specimens for a total of 32,504,754 since the pandemic began.

As of Monday night, 1,708 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 408 patients were in the ICU and 233 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.



A total of 14,719,222 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Tuesday. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 30,985.

As of Tuesday, over 7 million people in Illinois are fully vaccinated. That's 55.6 percent of the state's population.

The CDC director has added frontline workers to the list of those eligible for booster shots, which also includes people 65 and older, nursing home residents and those 50 and above with chronic health care problems should get boosters 6 months after their first dose. The CDC said younger people with underlying health issues can decide for themselves.
With the CDC's recommendation, millions of Americans will now eligible for the booster shot, but the head of Pfizer said he believes there is enough supply to handle those people and those still awaiting their initial vaccination.

