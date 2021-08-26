coronavirus illinois

Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 4,041 cases, 60 deaths

By , and ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Gov. Pritzker announces IL mask mandate

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Department of Public Health officials reported 4,041 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 60 related deaths Wednesday.

The number of deaths reported Thursday is the highest one-day increase since February. There have been 1,503,063 total COVID cases, including 23,875 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

Illinois COVID vaccine map shows how many residents vaccinated by county


The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Aug. 18-25 is at 5.7%.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 64,442 specimens for a total of 28,457,472 since the pandemic began.

As of Wednesday night, 2,184 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 489 patients were in the ICU and 241 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.



A total of 13,888,906 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Wednesday. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 24,313. On Wednesday, 27,031 vaccines were administered.

RELATED: Governor Pritzker announces new COVID policy involving masks, vaccines

