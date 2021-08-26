Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 4,041 cases, 60 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Department of Public Health officials reported 4,041 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 60 related deaths Wednesday.The number of deaths reported Thursday is the highest one-day increase since February. There have been 1,503,063 total COVID cases, including 23,875 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Aug. 18-25 is at 5.7%.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 64,442 specimens for a total of 28,457,472 since the pandemic began.As of Wednesday night, 2,184 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 489 patients were in the ICU and 241 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.A total of 13,888,906 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Wednesday. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 24,313. On Wednesday, 27,031 vaccines were administered.