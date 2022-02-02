coronavirus illinois

Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 9,463 new cases, 87 deaths

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 9,463 new COVID cases and 87 related deaths Wednesday.

There have been 2,939,099 total COVID cases, including 31,123 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.


The seven-day statewide test positivity rate is 8.2%.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 140,050 new specimens for a total of 51,498,181 since the pandemic began.


As of Tuesday night, 3,645 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19, Of those, 632 patients were in the ICU and 378 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

A total of 20,581,294 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Tuesday and 62.31% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 33,385.
