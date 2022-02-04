Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 10,070 new cases, 62 deaths

The video in the player above is from a previous report.
There have been 2,957,563 total COVID cases, including 31,296 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.
The seven-day statewide test positivity rate is 8%.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 186,422 new specimens for a total of 51,846,053 since the pandemic began.
As of Thursday night, 3,135 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19, Of those, 546 patients were in the ICU and 314 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
A total of 20,623,484 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Friday and 62.42% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 28,626.