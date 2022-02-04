Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 10,070 new cases, 62 deaths

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=11532706" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dr. Sharon Robinson, a pediatrician with Northshore University Health System answers COVID-19 vaccine questions.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 10,070 new COVID cases and related 62 deaths Friday.There have been 2,957,563 total COVID cases, including 31,296 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.The seven-day statewide test positivity rate is 8%.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 186,422 new specimens for a total of 51,846,053 since the pandemic began.As of Thursday night, 3,135 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19, Of those, 546 patients were in the ICU and 314 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.A total of 20,623,484 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Friday and 62.42% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 28,626.