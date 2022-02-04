coronavirus illinois

Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 10,070 new cases, 62 deaths

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago doctor discusses COVID vaccine, pregnancy

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 10,070 new COVID cases and related 62 deaths Friday.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

There have been 2,957,563 total COVID cases, including 31,296 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

The seven-day statewide test positivity rate is 8%.

RELATED | What to know about BA.2, new omicron subvariant detected in several US states

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 186,422 new specimens for a total of 51,846,053 since the pandemic began.

EMBED More News Videos

Dr. Sharon Robinson, a pediatrician with Northshore University Health System answers COVID-19 vaccine questions.



As of Thursday night, 3,135 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19, Of those, 546 patients were in the ICU and 314 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

SEE ALSO | Here's how to get free N95 masks from pharmacies or community health centers

A total of 20,623,484 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Friday and 62.42% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 28,626.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessillinoislake countycook countydupage countymchenry countydekalb countykane countykendall countygrundy countylasalle countykankakee countywill countyvaccinescoronaviruscoronavirus illinoiscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemicreopening illinoiscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
IL reports 9,463 new COVID cases, 87 deaths
CTU president won't seek reelection
Army to 'immediately' start discharging vaccine refusers
Restaurant vaccine mandate, indoor mask rules could end 'soon'
TOP STORIES
Soda bottle helps lead to arrest in cab driver's murder
Massive Bartlett warehouse fire continues burning for 2nd day
Drew Peterson gets another chance to fight murder conviction
Jason Van Dyke released from prison; 9 arrested at downtown protest
Security guard charged after Bronzeville shooting kills grandmother
Man rescued after wandering onto Lake Michigan ice
Dole salads listeria outbreak linked to 2 deaths, CDC says
Show More
Charges filed months after girl, 4, fatally struck by car
Travis McMichael withdraws guilty plea in federal case over Ahmaud ...
How to protect your personal info from being sold on the dark web
When to use your at-home COVID test
Chicago Weather: Light PM snow Friday
More TOP STORIES News