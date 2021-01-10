Coronavirus Illinois: Will County tries new way to notify residents of COVID-19 vaccine information

And the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is predicting that the death toll could rise to 438,000 people by the end of the month.
At the same time, there appear to be more cases of a variant that was first discovered in the United Kingdom. That variant is said to be more contagious.
Dr. Jeffrey Kopin with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital talked about that and more on this week's "Our Chicago."
Steve Brandy with the Will County Health Department also joined to describe the new vaccine survey created to help the department reach residents as they become eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.
Visit WillCountyHealth.org for more information on obtaining the COVID-19 vaccine in the south suburbs.