COVID Update: IL reports 5,276 new cases, 7 deaths; Cook County in 'high' transmission, CDC says

WATCH: Local doctor gives latest on COVID, Biden's case

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois reported 5,276 new COVID cases and 7 new deaths Friday.Cook County remains in the "high" category for COVID transmission. DuPage, Will, Lake, McHenry, Grundy, LaSalle, Boone, Winnebago and Ogle counties are also in the "high" transmission category. Kane, DeKalb and Kendall counties are in the "medium" category for COVID transmission.IDPH said "daily deaths reported on weekends and at the beginning of the week may be low" and "those deaths will be captured in subsequent days."There have been at least 3,528,282 total COVID cases in the state since the start of the pandemic and at least 34,309 related deaths.The Illinois Department of Health said the daily case rate per 100,000 people is at 36.2.As of Thursday night, 1,453 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 145 patients were in the ICU, and 46 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. Health officials say 21% of hospital beds are available.A total of 22,896,870 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Thursday, and 65.28% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 13,232.