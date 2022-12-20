COVID-19 cases Illinois: IL reports 2,501 new coronavirus cases, 15 new deaths

CDC data shows bivalent booster cuts hospitalizations and ER visits by at least 50%

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois reported 2,501 new COVID-19 cases and 15 new deaths Tuesday.

The Illinois Dept. of Public Health says "daily deaths reported on weekends and at the beginning of the week may be low" and "those deaths will be captured in subsequent days."

COVID-19 transmission has been raised to a "medium" risk level in Cook County as well as many of its surrounding counties, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Will and Grundy counties remain in the "low" risk level.

There have been at least 3,941,715 total COVID cases in the state since the start of the pandemic and at least 35,663 related deaths.

As of Monday night, 1,825 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 211 patients were in the ICU, and 68 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The daily case rate per 100,000 population is at 25.7.

Booster Before the Holidays

Showing off his Band-Aids on his left arm, Ricky Rodriquez took advantage of a pop-up clinic in South Lawndale Friday to get his flu shot and bivalent booster.

The omicron-specific vaccine has been around since September, yet, the 63-year-old is just now getting it.

"I didn't get it before because of the inconvenience to go get it," Rodriguez said. "They didn't really advertise places to get it."

Booster rates remain very low, as evident by the handful of people who came to the Chicago Department of Public Health vaccination clinic at the Blue Door Neighborhood Center Friday.

Health officials are urging people to get the shot before the holidays, as cases are on the rise.

Chicago and Cook County are predicted to move into high risk soon, and Stroger Hospital is planning for a possible surge.

"We are prepared. We've been through this [ and ] we know how to do this -- allocate and move around resources, change beds as needed and be ready," said Mark Loafman, Cook County Health family medicine chairman.

Besides the bivalent booster, Dr. Loafman said it's time to make home testing a regular routine again.

"If you are going to be with people, test as a favor to them so you know your status the morning of that day or at least a day before if that is possible to do," Dr. Loafman suggested.

Dr. Loafman also said that if you are exposed to COVID and don't have symptoms, test more than once until you remain negative five days after the exposure.

In the meantime, Rodriquez said his experience getting the booster was so quick and easy. He plans to recruit others who are hesitant about another COVID shot.

"I shot over here -- in and out in 15 minutes. As soon as it is over, I'm going to call my friends and family to get down here and get the shots," he said.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Friday that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

"Earlier today, I tested positive for COVID-19," she said in a post on Twitter.

The mayor said she is not experiencing symptoms, which she "attribute to being vaccinated and fully boosted."

Lightfoot said this is a reminder to get vaccinated and booster this holiday season to keep you and your loved ones safe.

Since the bivalent booster has been around since September, the CDC released a detailed report Friday on how it's been working for the past few months. Data shows the booster cuts hospitalizations and ER visits by at least 50%.