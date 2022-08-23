COVID update: Illinois reports 3,825 new cases, 16 deaths

The CDC announced new COVID guidelines for after exposure, including removing the "test-to-stay" guideline for unvaccinated students, which CPS has recently expanded.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois reported 3,825 new COVID cases and 16 new deaths Tuesday, IDPH said.

The Illinois Dept. of Public Health says "daily deaths reported on weekends and at the beginning of the week may be low" and "those deaths will be captured in subsequent days."

The video from the player above is from a previous report.

There have been at least 3,657,772 total COVID cases in the state since the start of the pandemic and at least 34,625 related deaths.

RELATED | CDC drops quarantine, social distancing, school screening recommendations for COVID-19

As of Monday night, 1,369 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 145 patients were in the ICU, and 45 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The daily case rate per 100,000 population is at 27.7.

A total of 23,190,343 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Monday and 65.48% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 7,376.