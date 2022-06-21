coronavirus illinois

COVID Update: IL reports 3,722 new cases, no deaths

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Cook County, Chicago moved to 'medium' COVID community level, health officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois reported 3,722 new COVID cases and no deaths Tuesday.

Over the holiday weekend, public health officials also reported 3,245 cases on June 18; 2,969 cases on June 19; and 3,488 cases on June 20. No deaths were recorded across that time period.

IDPH said "daily deaths reported on weekends and at the beginning of the week may be low" and "those deaths will be captured in subsequent days."

There have been at least 3,393,519 total COVID cases in the state since the start of the pandemic and, at least 34,005 related deaths.

The Illinois Department of Health said the daily case rate per 100,000 people is at 31.4.

As of Monday night, 1,137 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 137 patients were in the ICU, and 45 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

A total of 22,571,341 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Monday, and 65.09% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 8,779.

