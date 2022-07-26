COVID Update: IL reports 5,205 new cases, seven deaths; Cook County in 'high' transmission, CDC says

The highly contagious Omicron subvariant sweeping the country has caught up with President Joe Biden.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois reported 5,205 new COVID cases and seven new deaths Tuesday.

Cook County remains in the "high" category for COVID transmission.

IDPH said "daily deaths reported on weekends and at the beginning of the week may be low" and "those deaths will be captured in subsequent days."

WATCH: Local doctor gives latest on COVID, Biden's case

There have been at least 3,548,004 total COVID cases in the state since the start of the pandemic and at least 34,326 related deaths.

The Illinois Department of Health said the daily case rate per 100,000 people is at 41.4.

As of Monday night, 1,466 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 139 patients were in the ICU, and 39 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. Health officials say 23% of hospital beds are available.

A total of 22,942,451 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Monday, and 65.30% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 13,199.

