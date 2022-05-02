Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 2,422 new cases, zero deaths

wearing a mask indoors to protect those at high risk for severe illness from a COVID infection including adults over the age of 50, those with underlying medical conditions, and the immunocompromised,

socializing outdoors if possible and avoiding poorly ventilated indoor settings,

getting tested before attending a family or public event. Home tests are ideal for this purpose,

contacting your doctor right away to get treatment for COVID if you are diagnosed, and

getting any COVID-19 vaccine boosters that you are eligible for.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois reported 2,422 new COVID cases and no deaths Monday.There have been at least 3,147,663 total COVID cases, including at least 33,620 related deaths in the state since the pandemic began.The seven-day average case rate was reported to be 200 cases per 100,000.As of Sunday night, 699 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 72 patients were in the ICU, and 21 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.A total of 21,900,213 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Sunday, and 64.72% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 14,062.Friday, suburban Cook County moved to a "medium" level of COVID transmission risk due to the increased number of positive cases, according to the Cook County Department of Public Health.The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID-19 Community Levels Framework defines "medium" transmission as higher than 200 cases per 100,000 residents, and as of Thursday, suburban Cook County is reporting 210 cases per 100,000 residents in the last 7 days, health officials said.Based on the current CDC guidance, CCDPH recommends:In suburban Cook County, more than 1.9 million residents (86% of the population) have received at least one dose of the vaccine and almost 1.5 million (65% are fully vaccinated, according to health officials.Chicago Public Schools leadership sent a letter to families Friday, saying in part: "CPS will continue doing everything possible to provide all students with the safe, in-person learning environment they need and deserve. You can do your part by carefully monitoring your family's health, by ensuring that everyone in your household who is eligible receives their COVID vaccines and boosters, and by signing your child up for regular COVID-19 testing in school if you have not done so already."Since the pandemic started, three out of every 1,000 Americans have died of COVID-19.Over the last two years, more than 993,000 have died from the virus. People 65 and older accounted for about 3/4 of those deaths.CDC data also shows COVID has been the third leading cause of death in the U.S. both in 2020 and 2021.Moderna's request for FDA authorization for a COVID vaccine for children aged 6 months to 5 years old could be a game-changer for parents of the 18 million U.S. children who remain unvaccinated. The company has asked for emergency authorization for a two-dose vaccine, with shots given four weeks apart.Pediatricians say the data shows the Moderna vaccine to be very effective at keeping children out of the hospital and dying. They say side effects are no different than other pediatric vaccines.