Illinois COVID: IL reports 26,491 new cases, 160 deaths

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
How to choose the right COVID-19 face mask

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 26,491 new COVID cases and 160 related deaths Wednesday with Governor JB Pritzker set to give an update.

There have been 2,709,474 total COVID cases, including 29,510 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

The seven-day statewide test positivity rate is 15.0%.

SEE ALSO | Here's how you can get free home COVID tests through the federal government and insurance

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 194,306 new specimens for a total of 48,960,282since the pandemic began.

As of Tuesday night, 6,507 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,085 patients were in the ICU and 608 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

WATCH | Pritzker announces help for hospitals struggling to stay staffed
Illinosi Governor JB Pritzker outlined steps to help give relief to healthcare workers and expand hospital beds amid a surge in COVID cases.



A total of 20,110,501 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Tuesday, and 61.56% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 46,866.

