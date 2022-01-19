Illinois COVID: IL reports 26,491 new cases, 160 deaths

There have been 2,709,474 total COVID cases, including 29,510 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.
The seven-day statewide test positivity rate is 15.0%.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 194,306 new specimens for a total of 48,960,282since the pandemic began.
As of Tuesday night, 6,507 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,085 patients were in the ICU and 608 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
A total of 20,110,501 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Tuesday, and 61.56% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 46,866.