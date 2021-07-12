Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 460 cases, 2 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 460 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and two related deaths Monday.There have been 1,397,089 total COVID cases, including 23,324 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from July 5-12 is at 2%.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 16,404 specimens for a total of 26,152,157 since the pandemic began.As of Sunday night, 441 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 84 patients were in the ICU and 36 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.A total of 12,825,103vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Sunday. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 17,288. There were 14,341 vaccines administered in Illinois Sunday.