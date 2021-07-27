Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 1,669 cases, 5 deaths

There have been 1,413,490 total COVID cases, including 23,414 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from July 20-27 is at 4.2%.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 31,019 specimens for a total of26,678,361 since the pandemic began.
As of Tuesday night, 801 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 169 patients were in the ICU and 62 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
A total of 13,112,424 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Sunday. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 17,776. On Tuesday, 13,852 vaccines were administered.