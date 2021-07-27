coronavirus illinois

Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 1,669 cases, 5 deaths

Illinois reports 1,000+ new COVID cases for 6 days straight
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Could COVID-19 restrictions return in Chicago area?

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Department of Public Health officials reported 1,669 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and five related deaths Tuesday.

There have been 1,413,490 total COVID cases, including 23,414 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from July 20-27 is at 4.2%.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 31,019 specimens for a total of26,678,361 since the pandemic began.

CDC expected to backpedal on some masking guidelines

As of Tuesday night, 801 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 169 patients were in the ICU and 62 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

A total of 13,112,424 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Sunday. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 17,776. On Tuesday, 13,852 vaccines were administered.
