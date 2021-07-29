Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 1,691 cases, 12 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Department of Public Health officials reported 1,691 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 12 related deaths Thursday.There have been 1,417,263 total COVID cases, including 23,432 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from July 21-28 is at 4.6%.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 48,275 specimens for a total of 26,768,999 since the pandemic began.As of Wednesday night, 881 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 179 patients were in the ICU and 67 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.A total of 13,187,171 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Wednesday. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 21,291. On Wednesday, 47,952 vaccines were administered.