coronavirus illinois

Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 1,691 cases, 12 deaths

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Illinois Secretary of State latest to bring back mask mandate

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Department of Public Health officials reported 1,691 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 12 related deaths Thursday.

There have been 1,417,263 total COVID cases, including 23,432 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

Illinois COVID vaccine map shows how many residents vaccinated by county



The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from July 21-28 is at 4.6%.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 48,275 specimens for a total of 26,768,999 since the pandemic began.

CDC mask guidelines: DuPage, McHenry, Will counties showing 'substantial' COVID-19 transmission

As of Wednesday night, 881 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 179 patients were in the ICU and 67 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

A total of 13,187,171 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Wednesday. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 21,291. On Wednesday, 47,952 vaccines were administered.
