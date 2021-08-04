coronavirus illinois

Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 2,364 cases, 18 deaths

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago COVID vaccine uptick lags behind rest of state

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Department of Public Health officials reported 2,364 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 18 related deaths Wednesday.

There have been 1,430,265 total COVID cases, including 23,476 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

Illinois COVID vaccine map shows how many residents vaccinated by county

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from July 27-Aug 3 is at 5.1%.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 50,096 specimens for a total of 27,056,446 since the pandemic began.

As of Tuesday night, 1,165 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 246 patients were in the ICU and 94patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Gov. Pritzker to announce statewide school mask mandate, following some businesses' example: sources

A total of 13,336,841 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Tuesday. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 28,180. On Tuesday, 26,667 vaccines were administered.

IDPH announced Wednesday that vaccination data for residents and staff at long-term care facilities is now available on their website.

"To help keep long-term care residents as safe and healthy as possible, we want to make sure residents and their loved ones know the vaccination rates where they reside so they can make the best decision on where to live, and also advocate for increased vaccination rates," said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. "Some of our most vulnerable residents live in long-term care facilities and in order to better protect them, COVID-19 vaccination rates in many facilities, especially among staff, need to increase. The vaccine is the primary way to get to the other side of this pandemic. We need to continue to reduce spread of the virus by wearing a mask and getting as many residents and staff vaccinated as soon as possible."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessillinoisvaccinescoronaviruscoronavirus illinoiscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemicreopening illinoiscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
Pritzker to announce statewide school mask mandate: sources
District 45 ends face masks meeting without vote after altercation
For those who can't get COVID vaccine, herd immunity is only hope
COVID vaccine mandates gain popularity at businesses
TOP STORIES
Pritzker to announce statewide school mask mandate: sources
District 45 ends face masks meeting without vote after altercation
New mural meant to promote peace amid Chicago violence
Homeless camp blocking Pilsen sidewalk used by students, residents say
Boy, 16, killed, 3 others injured in Bartlett crash
Hyde Park Summer Fest canceled due to COVID
West Nile virus Illinois: Cook County man 1st human case this year
Show More
Uniqlo Magnificent Mile location to close: retailer
R. Kelly gained weight, lost money ahead of trial: lawyer
Teen girl killed in Hermosa hit-and-run: CPD
Deadly West Garfield Park police shooting video released
Simone Biles reveals aunt died suddenly 2 days before competition
More TOP STORIES News