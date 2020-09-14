Quick Tip

Scammers using pics of friends, family in messages promising COVID-19 relief money

By and Ann Pistone
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Here's a quick COVID scam tip, the Better Business Bureau recently issued an alert, saying that scammers are sending direct messages to your Instagram account or maybe even your Facebook account and these messages look like they're coming from your friends or your family, but it's really not your friends it's not your family.

The scammers are stealing pictures of friends and family, and using them to try to trick you they are sending links, saying that you can get COVID-19 relief money. They are trying to get you to click on this link, and maybe you'll give them personal information that they can use against you, or they're telling you that you can "pay money" to get COVID-19 relief money and we know that that is just not going to happen.

So if you ever get one of these messages from someone and you think you might know them, but the message looks a little suspicious, You should call or reach out to that person via text yourself
and do it directly, and immediately.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financequick tipbetter business bureauscamconsumercovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
QUICK TIP
Quick credit score tips to help during the COVID-19 pandemic
Contactless payment options may already be in your wallet
Quick Tip: COVID-19 scams skyrocket since March: consumer group
Quick Tip: Credit card companies may be able to help you avoid late fees
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
51 shot, 12 fatally in Chicago weekend shootings
Foxx faces criticism over deadly Wicker Park Walgreens stabbing
Man killed, another injured in crash near Midway: police
U of I Hospital nurses' strike continues Monday, with SEIU Local 73 workers join picket lines
Orland Park Sky Zone cited after hosting 'lock-in': village officials
More restaurants, bars face closures due to COVID-19 economic impact
Amazon hiring 100,000 people for online shopping surge
Show More
Tropical Storm Teddy forms, expected to strengthen
Vanessa Guillen bill headed to Capitol Hill this week
Chicago Weather: Sunshine visible with hazy skies at times Monday
High school athletes, parents hold rally to demand return of fall sports
Businesses on South, West sides can now apply for Neighborhood Opportunity Fund grants
More TOP STORIES News