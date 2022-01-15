I-Team

Fake COVID home test kits could put you, others at risk; how to spot a fake

By and Ann Pistone
EMBED <>More Videos

Fake COVID home test kits could put you, others at risk; how to spot a fake

CHICAGO (WLS) -- COVID home test kits are in high demand, but you could be putting yourself and others at risk with an inaccurate result if it's unauthorized, or you may be spending money on a COVID test that never arrives.

The Federal Trade Commission in Chicago issued an urgent alert about fraudulent COVID-19 home test kits. Many are sold online and on social media.

RELATED: Here's how you can get free home COVID tests through the federal government and insurance

"A lot of these websites are fake. They're either not going to deliver the product at all, but they're not going to deliver you a real COVID desk kit that's been authorized for emergency use by the FDA," said Todd Kossow, director of the FTC'S Midwest region.

Kossow said the omicron surge has increased the scam risk. In all of 2021, there were 5,700 complaints about at home test kits.

RELATED: Here's how to take a rapid COVID-19 test accurately at home

"The first thing you should do is check the FDA website to make sure the test kit you're looking at and considering buying online is one that's approved by the FDA," he advised. "And you can go to their website, and there are lists of various types of add home test kits."

If the name of the test kit is not on the FDA's list, you may also cross reference with the name of the manufacturer on the test kit. You can also do the same research for tests you see in stores.

"If it's a website you're not familiar with, put the name of the website into a search engine and along with the word like scam or complaint and just see what other people's experiences were with that website," Kossow said.

READ MORE: Center for COVID Control pauses testing at locations across Chicago area, US

The FTC says you should also use a credit card to pay for tests online in case you need to dispute the charge.

You can also report a fake test to the agencies website.

You can find FTC and FDA links here
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfdacoronavirus testingcoronavirus chicagoftccoronavirus illinoisi teamcoronavirus testcounterfeitcovid 19tests
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
I-TEAM
More than $10M of PPE left in the rain in CA county
Chicago's minority drivers more likely to get camera tickets: study
IDOC halts county transfers after COVID-19 outbreaks
Freeze out winter weather scams
TOP STORIES
Ex-Chicago cop convicted in Black teen's death will get early release
'Sick to my stomach': Dollar Tree fanatics protest new $1.25 prices
Mom pleas for justice in Englewood shooting death of pregnant daughter
Inside 2019 boat crash involving Alex Murdaugh's family
Eddie Morgan out as Chicago postmaster amid COVID-related delays
Alec Baldwin turns over cell phone in 'Rust' shooting investigation
Oak Park hosts 'Be Like Betty' birthday celebration for Betty White
Show More
CPS students walk out Friday in protest over school return
IL reports 29,639 new COVID cases, 153 deaths
Here's how you can get free home COVID tests
Is the end of the pandemic near?
US denies request to help find IL, WI women missing after plane crash
More TOP STORIES News