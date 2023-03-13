The owner of a pop-up COVID testing site based in the Chicago area has been charged with several counts of fraud.

Owner of Chicago-based pop-up COVID testing site charged with fraud, got $83M in federal payments

Federal prosecutors say Zishan Alvi co-owned and operated the unnamed lab for a year, obtaining more than $83 million in federal COVID testing payments.

Alvi's lab offered rapid tests, PCR tests, and a service in which individuals and companies could pay a few to received expedited PCR test results, prosecutor said.

According to prosecutors, Alvi devised a scheme that netted payments for tests that either weren't performed or produced unreliable results due to lab modifications. Prosecutors also allege some individuals who gave a specimen for testing were given negative test results even though the test had not been performed.

Alvi allegedly transferred some of those federal COVID payments into personal accounts for vehicle purchases and stock investments.