Coronavirus Testing: What you can expect when you get tested for COVID-19

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As the state continues to open, people will start to see more of each other. That means the chances of someone getting exposed to COVID-19 will increase.
So to keep herself and others safe, ABC 7's Jalyn Henderson went to get tested for COVID-19 at a mobile testing site in Rogers Park. It was a community event organized by the 49th Ward, Howard Brown Health, and Heartland Health.
The free testing site opened at 10 am. Henderson arrived around 10:20 and was already in a line of more than 40 people.
She was instructed to scan a QR code and register online. She didn't need to provide ID or proof of insurance.
While standing in line, Henderson saw workers pass out water while others confirmed personal information and tried to keep the line moving.
She stood in the first line for an hour. After being checked in, she was ushered to another line. After 20 minutes, she was at the front of the line, about to get tested.
After answering a few more personal questions, the healthcare worker swabbed Henderson's nostrils for 10-15 seconds. She will receive her results within the next seven to 10 days.
Every testing site in the area isn't set up like this one, so things may differ depending on where you go.
The length of time it takes to receive results also differs. Some locations have immediate results, while others take 3-5 days to get back to you with your results.
If you're looking for a testing site near you, contact your local alderman or click here.
