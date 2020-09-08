coronavirus chicago

CEOs pledge safety for coronavirus vaccines as Phase III AstraZeneca trials begin in Chicago

Doctors are looking for a diverse group of volunteers
By and
CHICAGO (WLS) -- As work on the COVID-19 vaccine continues, nine CEO's have signed a historic pledge promising safety will be the top priority in the development of a vaccine.

Top executives of nine drugmakers likely to produce the first vaccines against the new coronavirus are promising they'll be safe and effective.

The drugmakers' chief executives say they'll maintain the highest ethical and scientific standards in testing and manufacturing their vaccines. They also say they'll make the well-being of those getting vaccinated their top priority.

The move is meant to boost public confidence. The announcement comes amid concerns the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will be under political pressure to approve a vaccine before tests to prove it is safe and effective are finished.

The pledge was signed by the CEOs of American drugmakers Johnson & Johnson, Merck, Moderna, Novavax and Pfizer, and European companies AstraZeneca, BioNTech, GlaxoSmithKline and Sanofi. BioNTech has partnered with Pfizer on one of the vaccines now in the final round of human testing.

Astrazeneca is part of the vaccine trial is at Rush Medical College.

EMBED More News Videos

New phase three COVID-19 vaccine trials will begin in Chicago this month, some as soon as next week.



Doctor Beverly Sha is an infectious disease physician with the department of internal medicine joined ABC7 Tuesday morning to provide insight on the vaccine.

The AstraZeneca vaccine uses DNA from the spike protein on the virus' surface to create an immune response and hopefully develop protective antibodies, Sha explained.

"It could worsen if we let our guard down," Sha said looking towards the fall.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagoillinois medical districtvaccinescoronaviruscoronavirus chicagocoronavirus illinoiscook county
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CHICAGO
Illinois COVID-19: 1,392 new coronavirus cases, 7 deaths
CPS returns to virtual learning
Calif., Puerto Rico removed from Chicago COVID-19 travel order; Ind. not added
Labor Day weekend quiet as summer 2020 comes to a close
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Surveillance images released of car suspected in Canaryville fatal shooting of girl, 8
51 shot, 10 fatally in Chicago weekend shootings
CPS returns to virtual learning
Illinois COVID-19: 1,392 new coronavirus cases, 7 deaths
Family survived Hurricane Laura only to die in storm's aftermath
Jelly Belly founder to give away candy factory
Calif., Puerto Rico removed from Chicago COVID-19 travel order; Ind. not added
Show More
4-year-old goes viral recreating famous movie scenes
1 in custody after Walgreens employee fatally stabbed inside Wicker Park store
Odds dimming of another $1,200 stimulus payment
Top Democrats question Trump's push for vaccine by election
Chicago Weather: Soaking rain on Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News