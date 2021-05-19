COVID-19 vaccine Chicago: In-home shots now available to all 65 and older

CHICAGO (WLS) -- In-home COVID vaccination is now available to everyone 65 and older in Chicago.The effort is another expansion of a homebound program for individuals who have significant difficulty leaving home due to a medical condition or disability.Since the homebound program launched in March, Chicago Fire Department Community Paramedics have visited more than 1,500 homes and vaccinated more than 2,600 individuals, the city said Tuesday. In total, CFD was responsible for providing over 25,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine through all its programs.To be eligible for in-home vaccination, Chicago residents must be 65 or older, or have a disability or medical condition.Residents who meet these criteria can call (312) 746-4835 to book an appointment for in-home vaccination.Family members and caretakers are also eligible to be vaccinated during the same time as a qualifying at-home patient.All in-home vaccination appointments use Johnson & Johnson vaccine.