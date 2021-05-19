As Chicago mask mandate lifted for vaccinated, nurses union disagrees with CDC guidance

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10657180" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dr. Allison Arwady provides an update on Chicago's face mask guidelines.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago will follow Illinois and new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to lift the face mask mandate for fully vaccinated residents, Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady announced Tuesday. The hope is it will encourage more people to get their shots.Arwady said that masks will still be mandated in all city of Chicago buildings. Masks will also still be required in all healthcare settings, schools, correctional facilities and on public transportation.Arwady said the city strongly advises for face masks to be worn in indoor settings at places that are unable to verify vaccine status until the city reaches Phase 5 of reopening.National Nurses United is cautioning against easing restrictions. The union will hold a press conference Wednesday afternoon to discuss what they claim is faulty science behind the CDC'S new guidelines on wearing masks.They said the studies cited by the CDC are incomplete, and believe people should still keep their masks on, vaccinated or not, to stop the spread of COVID-19.The new guidelines have caused confusion among many, including businesses owners that can't or won't check vaccination status of customers.That means indoor diners in Chicago can now order up without masking up, once they are two weeks out from their final vaccination shot."Really at this point, as you know, enforcement is a challenge," Arwady said.The city's new mask guidelines come after a flood of complaints from businesses struggling to navigate how to determine who's really vaccinated and who's just saying they are."We're doing our best to kind of roll with the punches. In the meantime, we're still trying to provide as safe an environment as possible. But we're, we're not going to argue with guests that say they're vaccinated," said Scott Weiner, with The Fifty/50 Restaurant Group.For businesses that do check to see if all employees and customers are vaccinated there is an incentive: Capacity and social distancing restrictions would be lifted.But for businesses that can't or won't check vaccination status of customers, the city is urging a more cautious approach to masks."We continue to strongly advise, though not require, masking policies for all indoor settings in Chicago," Dr. Arwady said.The announcement comes after Gov. JB Pritzker announced Monday that Illinois would be following the new CDC guidelines on face masks, removing the mandate from people who are fully vaccinated.Two of the CDC's exceptions to the new mask guidance are that people should still wear them in hospitals and nursing homes.The nurses union said they want the CDC to revise their guidelines.