Chicago COVID vaccination sites now accepting walk-ins

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago-operated COVID vaccine sites will begin accepting walk-ins Friday.

The sites include the United Center, Chicago State University and Gallagher Way next to Wrigley Field.

"The good news, and I really want people to hear this, is that if you want a vaccine in Chicago, you can absolutely get one," Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said. "You can get one today."

While a limited number of walk-ins will be welcome, appointments are still preferred.

It's not just in the city, two Cook County sites are also welcoming walk-ins in Matteson and Tinley Park and officials in DuPage county are considering expanding hours.

More vaccine supply is coming in, and online demand for appointments have decreased.

Rush University Medical Center is now calling thousands of patients who have yet to get the shot and talking them through their concerns.

"And if they're not quite ready to schedule it, sometimes just talking it through that one day, we'll get a call back the next morning once they've been able to sleep on it, and we've got them scheduled," said Phillip Quick, Rush University Medical Center.
