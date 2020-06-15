COVID-19 vaccine candidate from Moderna to be tested in Chicago in UIC Hospital phase 3 trial

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A phase 3 clinical study to test a COVID-19 vaccine candidate from biotech company Moderna will be coming to Chicago.The vaccine candidate will be tested at University of Illinois at Chicago Hospital. The hospital said the study is expected to launch on July 9.ABC7 spoke Dr. Richard Novak about the study."I'm both excited and stressed because this is a huge undertaking. It's a very large study, and it's growing very quickly," Dr. Novak said. "This is a great opportunity for us to participate in a, in a strategy or a trial rather that will eventually, hopefully will lead to a prevention method it will allow us to gradually get back to what we used to call normal."UIC is the only site in Chicago selected for the trial study, which the National Institute of Allergy and Infection Diseases is administering."One of the reasons that we may have been included is because, well because of our experience with doing these studies and because... we've been successful in enrolling people of color and minorities," Dr. Novak said.The Moderna vaccine candidate is RNA-based and aims to produce antibodies to protect against COVID-19."RNA vaccines represent a new class of vaccines that researchers hope will be more effective than other types," Novak said. "The application of this type of innovation to COVID-19 is exciting, although the need for a vaccine of any type against COVID-19 is a pressing and urgent public health necessity."Up to 30,000 individuals will be enrolled in the trial and about 1,000 will initially be enrolled through UIC. Forty percent of the trial participants will be 65 years and older."The study really is aimed at people who are likely to get clinically ill," Dr. Novak said. "If they get COVID-19. So it's going to aim at people over the age of 65, and people with some underlying chronic illness like high blood pressure, diabetes, because they're particularly at risk of getting sick if they contract the illness."The study will follow people for two years to see how long the vaccine may be effective."Well, right now we're taking names of people who are interested," Dr. Novak said. "We'll take their names now and then later we will contact them and evaluate whether or not they qualify for the study based on those restrictions for enrollment."Novak said UIC has to rapidly hire more staffers and that this is the largest study he has been a part of. If the vaccine proves to be effective, this would be the last trial phase before rapid production and distribution of the vaccine.Anyone wishing to volunteer to participate in the vaccine trial can contact UIC researchers at 312-413-5897 or email ProjectWishDOM@uic.edu.