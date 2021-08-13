Organizations provide COVID-19 vaccines for young unvaccinated population on South Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- With the start of the school year just around the corner, La Casa Norte and Increase the Peace are offering the Back of the Yards neighborhood not only school essentials but also the COVID-19 vaccine for students.With new COVID-19 cases emerging, the two organizations want to prevent cases from raising in their community by offering the young unvaccinated population more access to the vaccine."Based on my experience, the ambassador's experience hitting up the streets where our people are at -- young people are not getting vaccinated because of the lack of resources," said Mayra Martinez with Increase the Peace.That's why Friday, the organizations are teaming up from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 1400 W 46th Street to help equip families with essentials.According to the City of Chicago, 33.9% of the Back of the Yards population over 12 years old remain unvaccinated.Jorge Agustin, from Increase the Peace, said they want to decrease that percentage before students are back in the classrooms."As we're approaching in-person learning, we want to make sure everyone is vaccinated and keeping the community safe from the Delta virus, Delta variant and from COVID-19," said Agustin.He said that a big problem individuals face that keeps them from getting vaccinated is transportation.Both organizations are working to help with that hurtle."We're also helping folks register for at-home vaccinations just to get that out of the way, just so folks don't have to travel outside of the neighborhood," Agustin said.