COVID-19 vaccine now offered to young children at Walgreens; CVS starts shots Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Starting Saturday, multiple locations will begin offering COVID-19 vaccines to young children.Parents can now easily search for appointments at 10,000 locations across the country.These clinics have helped with access to COVID vaccines, and on Saturday Walgreens is prepared to vaccinate thousands of kids. CVS will have clinics starting Sunday.The federal websitehas added a new option to make it easy for families to get scheduled.Families are strongly encouraged to schedule an appointment on the Walgreens website before showing up at the select stores offering the shots.The clinics are also happening at stores throughout the country that are in neighborhoods that have been harder hit by the pandemic."We'll have some more details next week, but I can tell you we anticipate there being vaccine available at more than 200 locations across the city," Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said.So there should be plenty of appointment times available for families during the weekend and after-school hours.Parents do need to be present with their kids to give consent for the vaccination.More ways for children to get vaccinated will come next week. CDPH will host family vaccination clinics at City Colleges starting Nov. 13. Beginning Nov. 15, pediatric vaccines will be offered at all CDPH-sponsored community events and through Protect Chicago At Home.All COVID-19 vaccines are offered at no cost to everyone, no insurance or ID is required. All Chicago residents ages 5 and up are eligible.For more information about COVID-19 vaccines in Chicago, visit