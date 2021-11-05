City of Chicago employees get paid time off November 12 to get kids vaccinated, Mayor Lightfoot says

Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Dr. Allison Arwady, CPS CEO Pedro Martinez and local pediatricians discussed plans for Vaccination Awareness Day which falls on Nov. 12.
Chicago Public Schools will be closed for classes that day so their students can get vaccinated against COVID-19.
The mayor announced that all city employees will also get two hours of paid time off Nov. 12 to get their child vaccinated. That also includes CPS staff.
"While you don't have to wait until that day to get your child or yourself vaccinated, we're taking these special steps to ensure people have the time to get it done and encourage other institutions and private businesses to follow the City's example."
Just this week, the first Pfizer shots COVID vaccines started going into the arms of children 5-11 years old in Chicago after it was deemed safe and effective by the FDA and CDC.
The goal is to make sure all eligible students have the opportunity to get the vaccine as soon as possible, after it was officially authorized for younger children.
"It was a difficult decision to cancel classes on the 12th," said Martinez. "But it's so important as we look at the rest of the school year to make this key investment now to get our children vaccinated."
Martinez said there are no plans to cancel classes for the second shot because there is more flexibility with scheduling the second dose.
CPS said they encourage parents to speak directly to their doctors for an appointment, or to reach out to local pharmacies like Walgreen's, CVS, Mariano's Walmart and Costco pharmacies. CPS also has four regional vaccination clinics:
Families can make an appointment for a CPS clinic or mobile site by clicking here.
CPS School-based Health Centers will remain open for scheduled appointments on Nov. 12, and scheduled sporting events will also go on as normal.
The Chicago Teacher's Union released a statement, saying in part, "We welcome Chicago Public Schools acknowledging the urgent need for parents and families to vaccinate their children, and providing the time and opportunity to do so. I know many of you are exhausted by the daily challenges to safety and security you confront in this pandemic. CPS' decision to close schools and give all school staff paid time off is welcome relief from the stress of trying to protect and educate students without the resources to address their needs."