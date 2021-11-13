Chicago-based I Am A Gentleman starts new promo encouraging African Americans to get vaccinated

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A new promo is bringing awareness to hopefully get teens to roll up their sleeves and get their COVID-19 vaccine.
I Am A Gentleman is based out of Chicago and is an award-winning organization that mentors and empowers African American male teenagers.
About 80 percent of the teens served under I Am A Gentleman are fully vaccinated.
You can see two of them, Floyd and Lloyd Russell, in the above video. The two teens are from the city's West Side and have been thriving and hoping to use their story to inspire others.
They joined ABC7 along with Jermaine Lawrence Anderson from I Am A Gentleman.
For more information, visit https://iamagentleman.org/.
