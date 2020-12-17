COVID-19 vaccine

COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer arrive at Naperville's Edward Hospital

By
NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Edward Hospital in Naperville received its shipment of COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer Thursday morning.

The hospital had originally expected to get its first batch of about 2,000 vaccines on Tuesday.

"Well this is a very exciting day for Edward Hospital and Elmhurst Health," said Edward-Elmhurst Health CEO Mary Lou Mastro. "We have been battling the coronavirus since February and have certainly watched a lot of devastation, a lot of heartache. Our team has risen to the occasion."

The hospital said it would start vaccinations Thursday afternoon.

Suburban hospitals are now part of the mass vaccination effort happening across this country. Shots were given in Will County Wednesday afternoon and more expected Thursday in DuPage County.

This is occurring as Governor JB Pritzker said the state was told by the feds that the allotment of vaccine being sent out next week is being cut in half.

"Would I like everybody to be vaccinated today or this week? I would. I would like it if that could happen. But I think we need to recognize this is a complex process," Governor Pritzker said.

While vaccinating Illinois' healthcare workers has begun it's been a slower process than some have anticipated considering shipments of the Pfizer vaccine have been in the state since the beginning of the week. Some hospitals are still waiting for their doses.
Because the Pfizer vaccine requires extreme cold storage, the logistics of getting the vaccine to hospitals involves multiple steps.

"What we are calling a bureaucracy a lot of it is logistics for a very difficult product that no one has dealt with before in the vaccine world," said Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike.

The good news is the FDA is likely to give authorization to the Moderna vaccine in the next few days and shipments may go out next week.

