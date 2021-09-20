'Vaccines: What's New, What's Next' Town Hall with Dr. Jen Ashton and Dr. Anthony Fauci

Dr. Anthony Fauci will join Dr. Jen Ashton for a one-on-one interview on Thursday as part of "Vaccines: What's New, What's Next," a virtual town hall that will answer your questions on COVID-19 variants, vaccines, boosters shots, mandates and more.The town hall, hosted by the ABC Owned Television Stations, will help viewers separate fact from fiction, and offer guidance on issues like talking to vaccine-hesitant family and friends.Ashton, who is ABC's chief medical correspondent, will moderate the discussionThe town hall will begin with Dr. Ashton's conversation with Dr. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.Ashton will then be joined by the following panelists to answer your questions:Arthur oversees the nonprofit organization's COVID-19 vaccine education initiative.Carreón oversees the organization's strategic direction in health.Dr. Minguez is board-certified in pediatrics and adolescent medicine.Dr. Kottkamp is an infectious-disease specialist.