'Vaccines: What's New, What's Next' Town Hall with Dr. Jen Ashton and Dr. Anthony Fauci

Dr. Anthony Fauci will join Dr. Jen Ashton for a one-on-one interview on Thursday as part of "Vaccines: What's New, What's Next," a virtual town hall that will answer your questions on COVID-19 variants, vaccines, boosters shots, mandates and more.
The town hall, hosted by the ABC Owned Television Stations, will help viewers separate fact from fiction, and offer guidance on issues like talking to vaccine-hesitant family and friends.
Ashton, who is ABC's chief medical correspondent, will moderate the discussion on Thursday, Sept. 23 starting at 12 p.m. ET | 9 a.m. PT.
The town hall will begin with Dr. Ashton's conversation with Dr. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
Ashton will then be joined by the following panelists to answer your questions:
Heidi Arthur, chief campaign development officer with the Ad Council
Arthur oversees the nonprofit organization's COVID-19 vaccine education initiative.
Rita Carreón, vice president for health at UnidosUS
Carreón oversees the organization's strategic direction in health.
Dr. Mara Minguez, assistant clinical professor of pediatrics and public health at Columbia University
Dr. Minguez is board-certified in pediatrics and adolescent medicine.
Dr. Angelica Kottkamp, assistant professor in the Department of Medicine at NYU
Dr. Kottkamp is an infectious-disease specialist.
