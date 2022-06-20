COVID-19 vaccine

COVID vaccine: Families camp out at Bloomingdale pharmacy to get kids under 5 vaccinated

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Families camp out at west suburban pharmacy to get kids vaccinated

BLOOMINGDALE, Ill. (WLS) -- A small pharmacy and clinic in Bloomingdale is getting a lot of attention on social media.

Many parents said they drove here after finding the location on parent Facebook groups or on Twitter. The staff there said since they've opened, they've seen picnics in the parking lot and families from as far as Peoria and across state lines from Wisconsin.

Pharmacies like Rana-Reagan in Bloomingdale got their first shipments of the vaccine for younger children early Monday morning. But before the vaccines even arrived at 10:45 a.m., the suburban clinic's vaccine coordinator said there were already families waiting in the parking lot before the pharmacy opened, ready to wait as long as they needed to.

SEE ALSO | 'We have to protect them': Some determined to get kids under 5 vaccinated, others remain hesitant

"They were actually ready to wait to wait until 3 p.m., 4 p.m., they said," said Rana-Reagan Pharmacy Vaccine Coordinator Jigna Gandhi. "They had a cute tent, their lunches, snacks, toys and they were just camping out in the car and wait."

Gandhi said as soon as the CDC gave their green light for younger children to get the vaccine, her phone rang non-stop, taking more than 700 calls this past weekend and hundreds more Monday morning. The response so overwhelming and appreciated, the pharmacy doubled their staff today.

They are extending their hours. This clinic normally would have closed around 5:30 p.m., but after getting the enormous response, they planned to stay open a couple hours longer.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessbloomingdalevaccineshealthcovid in childrencoronavirus chicagocoronavirus illinoiscovid 19 vaccinepharmacistcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
COVID vaccine rollout begins for young children, babies
COVID Update: IL reports 5,334 new cases, 20 deaths
US opens COVID vaccine to little kids, shots begin next week
Providers can 'immediately' give COVID vaccine to kids under 5: CDPH
TOP STORIES
Mom in rush to set up party left son in car for hours, sheriff says
College basketball star killed in NYC mass shooting, 8 others wounded
Stranger who moved into Chicago home reveals why she refuses to leave
Man shot, killed outside North Chicago nightclub
Rep. Adam Kinzinger receives death threat after Jan. 6 hearing
EXCLUSIVE: Retired Aurora police chief opens up about new role, book
Dump truck crashes on I-90, blocking lanes, ISP says
Show More
Woman severely injured in Rogers Park attempted sex assault
South Side Rev. James Meeks to retire, names successor
Pence targets Biden in Chicago speech, largely avoids Jan. 6, Trump
Lightfoot wants 24th Ward alderman to be replaced by his sister
Shooting near concert kills teen, wounds 3 others, including officer
More TOP STORIES News