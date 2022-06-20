COVID vaccine: Families camp out at Bloomingdale pharmacy to get kids under 5 vaccinated

BLOOMINGDALE, Ill. (WLS) -- A small pharmacy and clinic in Bloomingdale is getting a lot of attention on social media.Many parents said they drove here after finding the location on parent Facebook groups or on Twitter. The staff there said since they've opened, they've seen picnics in the parking lot and families from as far as Peoria and across state lines from Wisconsin.Pharmacies like Rana-Reagan in Bloomingdale got their first shipments of the vaccine for younger children early Monday morning. But before the vaccines even arrived at 10:45 a.m., the suburban clinic's vaccine coordinator said there were already families waiting in the parking lot before the pharmacy opened, ready to wait as long as they needed to."They were actually ready to wait to wait until 3 p.m., 4 p.m., they said," said Rana-Reagan Pharmacy Vaccine Coordinator Jigna Gandhi. "They had a cute tent, their lunches, snacks, toys and they were just camping out in the car and wait."Gandhi said as soon as the CDC gave their green light for younger children to get the vaccine, her phone rang non-stop, taking more than 700 calls this past weekend and hundreds more Monday morning. The response so overwhelming and appreciated, the pharmacy doubled their staff today.They are extending their hours. This clinic normally would have closed around 5:30 p.m., but after getting the enormous response, they planned to stay open a couple hours longer.