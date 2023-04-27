Niles police searching for cow on the loose after Northridge Prep senior prank | Video

Northridge Preparatory School in Niles is searching for a cow on the loose, which was caught on video by WBBM's Roger Plummer.

NILES, Ill. (WLS) -- Niles police are searching for a cow on the loose Thursday morning, after a senior prank at a local high school.

Police said they responded to the 8300-block of Ballard Road, which is near Northridge Preparatory School, just before 3 a.m. for a report of suspicious subjects in the area.

Several Northridge students in the area were pulling a senior prank, which involved bringing live animals to the school, police said.

A cow escaped during the incident and went into the local neighborhood, according to police.

A spokesman for Northridge Prep provided a photo of the pen from which the cow escaped.

WBBM's Roger Plummer posted a video to Facebook just after 6 a.m., saying "I arrive home tired from work at 5:45 a.m. and then I wonder if I'm dreaming!" with a cow emoji.

The video shows about five people chasing a small brown cow through a residential area.

Niles police and other law enforcement agencies are working together with a representative from Wagner Farms to catch the cow.

Residents are encouraged to avoid the area until the cow has been captured, police said.