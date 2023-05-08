The Hooved Animal Humane Society said the cow is curious and friendly.

Cow used in Niles senior prank has a new name after Hooved Animal Humane Society contest

WOODSTOCK, Ill. (WLS) -- The cow at the center of a senior prank in suburban Niles has a new name thanks to the Hooved Animal Humane Society in Woodstock.

The cow is doing great and its personality is really starting to show, the Humane Society said. They said she is curious and friendly.

The group held a naming contest for the cow on their Facebook page, then held a raffle to officially name her on Monday at noon.

The winning name is: Blossom.

The screening process to find the cow a forever home has also begun, the Humane Society said.