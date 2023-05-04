Cow used in Niles senior prank naming contest held by Hooved Animal Humane Society

The Hooved Animal Humane Society said the cow is curious and friendly.

WOODSTOCK, Ill. (WLS) -- The cow at the center of a senior prank in suburban Niles is now in the care of the Hooved Animal Humane Society in Woodstock and you can help name her.

The cow is doing great and its personality is really starting to show, the Humane Society said. They said she is curious and friendly.

The Humane Society is asking for help naming the cow. They are hosting a naming contest via a post on their Facebook page. They will draw the winning name from the comments Monday.

The screening process to find the cow a forever home has also begun, the Humane Society said.