Chicago officer who fatally shot Anthony Alvarez investigated for road rage incident, sources say

The incident, which took place in the 2900-block of Logan Boulevard on May 21, is now part of an internal investigation by the Chicago Police Department.
Multiple sources tell the ABC7 I-Team the man seen with the weapon in his hand arguing with another driver is Chicago Police Officer Evan Solano.
Officer Solano is the same officer who fired the fatal shots that killed Anthony Alvarez two months ago.
Police body camera video released of that shooting by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability shows Alvarez running away from police with a weapon in his hand.