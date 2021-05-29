Chicago officer who fatally shot Anthony Alvarez investigated for road rage incident, sources say

Officer Evan Solano seen arguing with driver while holding gun, multiple sources tell I-Team
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
RAW VIDEO: CPD investigating road rage incident involving officer

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The I-Team has new details on a road rage incident in Logan Square that was caught on video.

The incident, which took place in the 2900-block of Logan Boulevard on May 21, is now part of an internal investigation by the Chicago Police Department.

RELATED | Video of fatal Portage Park Chicago police shooting of Anthony Alvarez released
The newly-released videos of Anthony Alvarez's shooting death by Chicago police reveal he was carrying a pistol, but did not appear to point it at police or fire any shots.



Multiple sources tell the ABC7 I-Team the man seen with the weapon in his hand arguing with another driver is Chicago Police Officer Evan Solano.

Officer Solano is the same officer who fired the fatal shots that killed Anthony Alvarez two months ago.

RELATED | CPD officer who fatally shot Anthony Alvarez has 4 complaints, watchdog group says

Police body camera video released of that shooting by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability shows Alvarez running away from police with a weapon in his hand.

