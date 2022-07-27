Chicago Public Schools teachers may be fired for joining in General Iron protests with students

General Iron was expected to be moved from Lincoln Park to the Southeast Side

Some CPS Chicago teacher may be fired after they participated in General Iron protests with students.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two Chicago Public School teachers may be fired Wednesday, and they say it is retaliation for protesting the move of a scrapyard to the Southeast Side.

Two CPS teachers' jobs are on the line after they took part in protests and were joined by their students.

The teachers were protesting the move of scrapyard company "General Iron" from Lincoln Park to the Southeast Side -- a planned move that was rejected.

CPS officials have said the teachers violated several transportation and school credit policies in their efforts to teach kids about the issues.

But the teachers claim this is retaliation for their stance against the city.

"How can CPS say that they want the curriculum to be relevant to students, that they want teachers to support students to become civically engaged to participate in democracy and become self-advocates for themselves and their community when this is how CPS responds," CPS teacher Lauren Bianchi said.

CPS also said an investigation found the teachers failed to follow the district's ethics code and volunteer policy.

The Board of Education is meeting Wednesday morning, and they will decide if the two teachers will get fired.