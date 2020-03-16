Coronavirus

Coronavirus update: Chicago Public Schools to give out free meals for students during COVID-19 closures

CHICAGO (WLS) -- All Chicago Public Schools will offer free meals for pick up during the state-mandated school closures starting Tuesday.

Families can pick up meals at the district school that's closest to them Monday through Friday, between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

CPS will provide every child in a household a food bag that contains three days of breakfast and lunch meals. Families can also pick up enrichment activity packets at schools.

CPS said select charter school locations will also provide free meals.

The school district is taking action after Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker closed all K-12 schools statewide from Tuesday, March, 17 through March 30. It's part of an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.

RELATED: Illinois' confirmed COVID-19 cases climb to 93; parents scramble to find child care ahead of school closures

The Chicago Park District is also offering special programming to help parents with child care during the school closures.

To find the nearest district school for free meals, visit CPS' map. For more information, check out the district's latest updates here: cps.edu/coronavirus.

Families can also call the CPS Command Center at 773-553-KIDS (5437) between 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, or email familyservices@cps.edu.
