19 Chicago Public Schools football players, 5 coaches disciplined after altercation at game

The incident took place at the game between Morgan Park High School and Kenwood Academy.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Nineteen Chicago Public Schools football players and five assistant coaches have been disciplined after an altercation at a varsity game last Saturday, CPS officials said Thursday night.

The incident took place at the game between Morgan Park High School and Kenwood Academy.

RELATED: New CPS school plans advance despite opposition, threat to withhold state funding

In a statement, CPS said, "As a District and a league, we hold our coaches and players to the highest standard of sportsmanship and respect, and unfortunately, certain members of our community violated those standards this past weekend. Both schools' administration has apologized to District leadership and the community for their coaches' and students' behavior and have since taken steps within their buildings and with the support of the District to ensure all parties understand the unacceptable nature of their behavior and what can be done in the future to prevent any future incidents."

It was not immediately clear Friday morning what took place, but a total of 19 ejected players from both teams are suspended from playing this weekend.

Two Kenwood academy assistant coaches have also been suspended, as well as three Morgan Park assistant coaches.