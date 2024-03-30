36% of Americans have more credit card debt than emergency savings, Bankrate survey finds

One in every three Americans have amassed more credit card debt than emergency savings, according to Bankrate.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Having a hard time saving your pennies? You're not alone.

According the financial experts at Bankrate, 36% of U.S. adults have more credit card debt than emergency savings. That's tied with last year as the highest in Bankrate's survey history.

But there are some easy ways to tackle the debt and build that nest egg.

Bankrate recommends setting up a direct deposit from your paycheck into a dedicated savings account before you can spend it. This can also be done with an automatic monthly transfer from your checking account, especially if you're self-employed.

Any extra funds, like a bonus or rebate check, should go into your savings.

Always try to track your spending and budget every month to see what you can cut back on. That includes unnecessary reoccurring subscriptions or eating out at restaurants.

Savings Tips

-Set up a direct deposit from your paycheck into a dedicated savings account

-Automatic monthly transfer if self-employed

-Extra funds should go to savings

-Track your spending and budget