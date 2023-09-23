Consolidating credit card debt with personal loans may save money, boost credit score: LendingTree

Consumers who consolidate their credit card debt with personal loan may save money on interest payments or boost their credit score, LendingTree said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- For the first time ever, credit card debt in the U.S. has reached $1 trillion.

But according to financial experts at LendingTree, consumers who consolidate their credit card debt by using a personal loan may be able to save on interest payments and boost their credit score.

The bump could be an average of 30 points and up to 71 points, if you're paying down $25,000 or more in credit debt.

Millennials have the most to gain. People ages 25 to 40 get the biggest credit score boost from using a personal loan to pay off credit card debt.

Personal loans usually have lower interest rates but before taking one, make sure to compare interest rates, and remember - a loan is still debt.