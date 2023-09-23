Consolidating credit card debt with personal loans may save money, boost credit score: LendingTree

CHICAGO (WLS) -- For the first time ever, credit card debt in the U.S. has reached $1 trillion.
But according to financial experts at LendingTree, consumers who consolidate their credit card debt by using a personal loan may be able to save on interest payments and boost their credit score.
RELATED: As student loan repayment begins, some find monthly payments dramatically increased
The bump could be an average of 30 points and up to 71 points, if you're paying down $25,000 or more in credit debt.
Millennials have the most to gain. People ages 25 to 40 get the biggest credit score boost from using a personal loan to pay off credit card debt.
Personal loans usually have lower interest rates but before taking one, make sure to compare interest rates, and remember - a loan is still debt.