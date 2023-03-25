Want to save thousands of dollars on your credit card bills? Consumer Investigator Jason Knowles breaks down the numbers and tells you what you can do

What is a credit card balance transfer and how can it help you save money?

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Credit card interest rates are at a record high!

However, according to Bankrate.com, 37% of consumers don't know they may qualify to transfer balances to a temporary 0% interest rate. It can save you big

For example: Bankrate says if you moved $5,805 in credit card debt to a 0% "balance transfer" card, you could pay off your debt in about 21 months -- or less than 2 years -- with monthly payments of approximately $276. That's without interest!

If you try to pay the same amount per month with the average interest rate of under 20%, it would take about six months longer and you'd end up spending an extra $1,400 in interest.

And look at this: if you pay only the minimum balance on that same amount of 5,805 with under a 20% interest rate, it would take you 17 years to pay if off and you'd hand over more than $8,000 in interest!

So, this is also a reminder to pay off those balances.