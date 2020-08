EMBED >More News Videos Here's a quick COVID-19 spending tip about contactless payment options that could already be in your wallet.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Your credit score can be more important than ever with finances being so fragile during the pandemic.A higher credit score can get you better terms when borrowing money.According to creditcardinsider.com , you should not close credit cards you are not using if there is no annual fee. Just keep them open, because closing them can lower your credit score.Also, if you have credit debt, you can take the avalanche approach and pay the most on cards with the highest interest rate first, then pay the minimum on the others.