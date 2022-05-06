school closures

Parents protest closure of St. Dominic Catholic School in Crest Hill: 'We rely on each other'

By
CREST HILL, Ill. (WLS) -- Parents of students at St. Dominic Catholic School have been protesting the school's closure.

They said they want to fight to keep the doors open.

In an effort to draw attention to their cause, St. Dominic Catholic School parents are protesting to voice their concerns.

"We are a community, so I feel leaving my kids safe with anyone at this school. We help each other. We rely on each other. We have made long-lasting friends and the kids have made very good friends," said Iris Alvarado, a parent.

The Catholic school is closing after more than 50 years at the end of this month. The Diocese said it's because of declining enrollment.

"Our hearts are heavy today, but leadership at both the diocese and the school have come to the same sad conclusion: The time has come to close St. Dominic Catholic School," the Diocese said in a statement.

Still, parents are hoping they can change the minds of school leaders, saying if they had more time, they could fundraise and save their school.

"We have community. We've got the support of parishioners at both churches. We've got support of the town. We're the only Catholic school in a town with two Catholic churches," said Melissa Caboth, a parent.

Parents said they plan to protest outside of their local churches this weekend and will meet with the Diocese on Tuesday.
