Police ID 2 persons of interest in Will County murder of Back of the Yards business owner

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Police say they have identified two persons of interest in the murder of Francisco Aranda, a beloved businessman on Chicago's Southwest Side, at his home in Will County in the summer of 2019.Aranda operated a corner grocery store in the Back of the Yards neighborhood for decades.He and his wife were found bound in the trunk of a vehicle in their home in unincorporated Crete in the summer of 2019.Police were called to the home on June 5, 2019, for a welfare check after relatives said Aranda and his wife didn't show up for work and were not answering their phones. Policer found the couple in a 2003 Chevy Impala in their garage. Aranda, 63, was dead in the trunk. His 59-year-old wife survived.His wife told police two masked men entered their home the night before to rob them. The intruders put both Aranda and his wife in the trunk, but he was able to kick the backseat out so she could crawl to the front.Investigators said Will County prosecutors are reviewing charges, but no arrests have yet been made.